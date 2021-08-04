Tax exemption: HC’s order on Dhanush’s petition tomorrow

Chennai: After the Madras High Court came down heavily on actor Vijay for having filed a writ petition in 2012 seeking entry tax exemption for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England, a similar plea filed by actor Dhanush in 2015, seeking exemption of entry tax for his imported car, got listed before the court on Tuesday.

The judgement on the case is expected tomorrow. Justice Subramaniam directed the Registry to list Dhanush’s case seeking entry tax exemption, for passing orders on Thursday.

The Judge listed the case under the caption ‘For Orders’ on Thursday. Dhanush had approached the court after a Regional Transport Officer had insisted upon a no objection certificate from the Commercial Tax Department before registering the car imported by him.

The Commercial Tax Department, in turn, insisted upon payment of Rs 60.66 lakh towards entry tax as a pre-condition to issuing the NOC.