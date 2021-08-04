TN Budget on 13 August

Chennai: The first budget of the newly formed DMK government will be tabled in the State Assembly on 13 August.

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarjan. Following this, Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerselvam will table the Agriculture Budget on 14 August.

The announcement was made after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here today.

Stakeholders and experts should be consulted for preparation of the State Budget and a separate one on agriculture to usher in a renaissance in the lives of Tamilnadu people, Stalin advised Ministers and top officials recently.

Stalin impressed on his Cabinet colleagues and officials that farmers, agriculture experts and farmers associations should be consulted for the farm budget, which would be a first of its kind exercise in the State’s history.

The Agriculture Budget should incorporate schemes that would nurture farming and ensure ryots getting benefits commensurate with their hard work, Stalin advised Ministers and top State officials, a Government release here said. In the run-up to the 6 April Assembly polls, the DMK had promised a seperate farm budget.

It may be noted that the Budget session is expected to be paperless as touchscreen and tablets for MLAs are being considered.

The first session of the 16th TN Legislative Assembly was held on 21 June with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.