81 students from VIT get over 25 lakh package

Chennai: Campus placements at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) commenced recently for the 2022 graduating batch. Top companies including Microsoft, Dyte, Amazon, PayPal, Morgan Stanley and Udaan were part of the process.

VIT said it adheres to a centralised placement process and this year too, the students from all the four campuses of VIT, Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (AP), and Bhopal (MP) participated in all the campus recruitment processes.

Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan announced the results of the Slot 1 campus placements. Microsoft selected 21 students for fulltime offers, PayPal – 13 offers, Udaan – 3 offers, Dyte – 6 offers, WorkIndia – 8 offers, DE Shaw India Pvt.Ltd – 2 offers, Morgan Stanley- 10 offers and Amazon – 13 offers, said a VIT release.

It added that at present, the highest CTC is offered by Dyte with Rs 75 lakh annual salary package to two students from the 2022 graduating batch in VIT. It added that 81 students got

over Rs 25 lakh package.