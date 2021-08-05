Angel Broking Ltd unveils new identity

Chennai: FinTech platform Angel Broking has unveiled its new identity Angel One, a ‘Digital

First’ brand that will serve all financial needs of its clients, including stockbroking services.

Speaking on the unveiling of Angel One, Prabhakar Tiwari, chief growth officer, Angel Broking

Ltd said, ‘Our goal is to position Angel One as a leading FinTech entity and present ourselves

in a contemporary, dynamic, tech avatar to build a strong connect with the new-age GenZ and

Millennial Indian investors.’

“Angel One is an innovative, and empowering platform that easily resonates with the Gen-Z and

millennials, including those from tier 2 and 3 cities.”