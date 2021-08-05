Covid-19: India records 42,982 new cases and 533 deaths

New Delhi: With 42,982 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,18,12,114 today.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s death toll climbed to 4,26,290 with 533 fresh fatalities.

An increase of 723 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, thus taking the total cases to 4,11,076.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.