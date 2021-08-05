Fellowship in clean energy established at IIT Madras

Chennai: ‘Venkataramani Fellowship in Clean Energy and Green Mobility’ has been established at IIT Madras to encourage and motivate graduate students to undertake research in the areas of clean energy and green mobility.

The endowment is being set up by the family of the late N Venkataramani, who was the chairman and managing director of India Pistons and was a fellow of The Institute of Mechanical Engineers

A MoU towards setting up the Endowment with a sum of Rs 50 lakh for this fellowship was signed on Wednesday by Prof Mahesh Panchagnula, Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations), IIT Madras, and Sita Venkataramani on behalf of Amalgamations Inc and the Venkataramani family, in the presence of Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, other officials and family members of Venkataramani.