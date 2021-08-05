Idol seized from retired govt official’s house in Chennai

Chennai: The Idol Wing police have seized a bronze idol of Goddess Lakshmi from the house of a retired government officer at Triplicane adea in the city.

Sources said acting on a tip off, the Idol Wing police searched his house and recovered the bronze statue. The retired official said that the statue was donated by his sister.

Further enquiries revealed that the statue has been in the possession of the sister’s family for several years and was donated to her brother in 1990.

Since the family did not possess any valid documents for the idol, the police team seized it and have filed a case and are investigating.