Chennai: Infinix has partnered with Jio to unveil a pocket-friendly smartphone, Smart 5A.

The device comes with massive 5000 mAh battery capacity along with a 6.52 HD plus drop notch display, a ‘better’ selfie camera, and several other ‘category-first’ features along with

exclusive offers from Jio, a statement said.

Available exclusively on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 6499, Smart 5A comes in three

colour variants: Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, and Midnight Black.