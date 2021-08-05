Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Thittam across TN by 2021 end: Stalin

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin today said that the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Thittam’ will be implemented across Tamilnadu by the end of this year.

Launching the scheme at in Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district, Stalin said the first aim of the scheme is to reach 30 lakh families.

“A total of Rs 242 crore has been allocated for this scheme. We are expecting one crore people from 30 lakh families to be benefitted from this scheme within this year. In the initial phase a total of 1,264 women health volunteers, physiotherapists are to be deployed to identify non-communicable diseases and provide treatment at the doorstep,” he added.

The scheme was also launched at Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Tirunelveli via video conferencing. The scheme is aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases.

Following the launch, Stalin personally took stock of the medical supplies that will be sent to the residences of those patients diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.

According to a government order, the ambitious scheme aims to cover on launch 1,172 health sub-centres, 189 primary health centres, and 50 community health centres across 50 universal health coverage blocks in the state.

The CM also flagged off three vehicles for the medical staffs who will be carrying out the scheme in Krishnagiri.

Health Minister M Subramanian had recently said that for the first time, medical services will reach the doorsteps of the people through this scheme.

“It is to be noted that for the first time we are not only providing the required medications at the doorsteps of people, but also taking medical services to their homes,” Subramanian said.