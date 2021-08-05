Stalin to launch medical services at people’s doorstep today

Chennai: In a new initiative aimed at taking the medical and healthcare services to the people’s doorsteps, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will today launch ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ at Samanapalli in Krishnagiri district tomorrow.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian told reporters that for the first time, an initiative to screen all people was being taken in the State.

“Through this initiative, we will not only provide the required medications at the doorsteps of people, but also take medical services to their homes,” he said.

During the launch, the CM would take a look at distribution of medications at the houses of persons diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension, and those requiring physiotherapy, being taken up through nurses.