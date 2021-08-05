Chennai: Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) has launched ‘Suryoday Health and Wellness Savings Account’.

According to the bank, besides offering an attractive interest rate, the new savings account

also offers three benefits for a family of four (self, spouse and two children) — top-up

health insurance of Rs 25 lakh, annual healthcare package and on-call emergency ambulance

medical care services.

Top-up health insurance and healthcare package are free of charge for one year after

opening the account.

Free ambulance service up to a distance of 20 kms will be available at 102 locations

across the country till March 2022, a bank release here said.