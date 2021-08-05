UNESCO’s initiative to vaccinate TN teachers

Chennai: UNESCO has joined hands with Uber to offer rides for teachers to make their travel to vaccination centers easier and safer.

Through this partnership with UNESCO, Uber will provide 100,000 rides to 25,000 teachers

across Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli and Chennai.

A statement said each teacher can avail four rides to travel to and from the nearest vaccination centre to get the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine through a unique and redeemable promo code.

The maximum redeemable value of each ride is Rs 300 and the offer is valid till 31

December, 2021.