Actor Ajith, who is celebrating his 30 years in the film industry, has shared a message with his well-wishers. Actor Ajith, who is celebrating his 30 years in the film industry, has shared a message with his well-wishers.

The note read: Fans, haters and neutrals are 3 sides of the same coin. I graciously accept the love from fans, the hate from the haters and the unbiased views of the neutrals. Live and let live. Unconditional love always!! Ajith Kumar.(sic).

Ajith will next be seen in Valimai directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor.