Auction time at kabaddi league

Chennai: Mashal Sports, organisers of the vivoPro Kabaddi League (PKL), has formally announced the return of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League, starting with the Season 8 player auction that will take place between 29 and 31 August.

A statement said the auctions will initiate a grand return of the league after a gap of nearly two years.

‘This will see domestic, overseas, and new young players divided into four categories:

Category A, B, C and D. Within each category, the players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’,

‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’. Base prices for each of the categories are Category A – Rs 30 lakh, Category B – Rs 20 lakh, Category C – Rs 10 lakh, Category D – Rs 6 lakh. The total salary purse applicable to each franchisee for its squad for Season 8 is Rs 4.4 crore,’ it added.