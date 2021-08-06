ChuChu gets 50 million subscribers on YouTube

Chennai: ChuChu TV has announced achieving a milestone in its journey to hit 50 million subscribers for its YouTube channel.

It said ChuChu TV Nursery Rhymes and Kids Songs has become the 25th YouTube channel among 37 million YouTube channels worldwide, and importantly across genres, to achieve this.

It is the first kids’ channel in YouTube in India to garner 50 million subscribers. The

channel has another feather in its cap of having 33 billion views, making it one of the most

watched YouTube channels, worldwide, since its inception in 2013, making it a Made in

India and loved by the world brand, it added.