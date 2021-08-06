‘Coronavirus made people realise value of well-being’

Chennai: The Covid-19 pandemic has made people realise the importance of ensuring their own as well as their loved ones’ well-being making them understand the value of having a comprehensive health policy, says HDFC ERGO general insurance chief underwriting officer and chief actuary president Anurag Rastogi.

In an interaction with ‘News Today’, Anurag shares about how Covid has impacted the insurance industry and also about HDFC ERGO’s future plans.

Q. Has people’s opinion about comprehensive insurance policy changed after the pandemic?

A. With the rising medical inflation and healthcare costs, people are now more inclined towards a more comprehensive health policy that covers a wide range of illnesses. Additionally, with the changing lifestyle and significant changes in the way insurance is approached, people are demanding for policies that provide a comprehensive cover.

Q. With lockdown implemented for most part of the past two years, how simplified has the insurance process become?

A. The lockdown has caused major disruption across the industry, streamlining processes through innovation and adoption of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Q. What is the latest update from HDFC ERGO?

A. We have launched our latest product in the health insurance segment called Optima Secure. It offers four distinct features to the customers, which are in-built in the policy – secure benefit, plus benefit, restore benefit and protect benefit. Additionally, the policy provides a value-buy option, wherein the customers are given discounts of up to 50 per cent, should they choose to pay a small amount from their own pocket in the event of a claim. Moreover, the policy provides additional benefits such as cashless home treatment, preventive health check-up options from any diagnostic center of their choice, E-opinion on 51 critical illnesses, air ambulance, to name a few.