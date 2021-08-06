Covid-19: India records 44,643 new cases and 464 deaths

New Delhi: With 44,643 fresh infections, India’s Coronavirus caseload rose to 3,18,56,757 today.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated this morning, the country’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,26,754 with 464 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

As many as 16,40,287 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 47,65,33,650.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,10,15,844.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.