Editorial: For a toss

Hindu temple targeted. A mob attacked a Hindu temple in a remote town in Pakistan’s Punjab province, damaging idols and burning down parts of it, prompting Prime Minister Imran Khan to promise to restore the vandalised temple and order the arrest of all culprits.

Pakistan’s Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed also expressed grave concern over the incident and fixed the matter. Police said the mob attacked the Hindu temple at Bhong city of Rahim Yar Khan district, some 590 kms from Lahore, on Wednesday in reaction to an alleged desecration of a Muslim seminary by a minor Hindu boy.

A police officer said the boy was arrested last week and booked under the blasphemy laws but subsequently released on bail for being a minor. “The situation got out of control after the court granted bail to the boy,” he said.

The attackers were carrying sticks, stones and bricks. They smashed the deities while raising religious slogans, District Police Officer Asad Sarfraz said. He said a part of the temple was also burnt down.

India summoned the Pakistani charge d’affaires in New Delhi and lodged a firm protest, expressing grave concerns at this reprehensible incident and the continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority communities and their places of religious worship in Pakistan. Such incidents are strongly condemnable and strong action is the need of the hour.