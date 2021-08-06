Lockdown extended in TN for two more weeks

Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has extended the lockdown in Tamilnadu with some new restrictions till 23 August.

In a statement released by Stalin said that places of worship will be closed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday during this period to avoid crowding.

The statement further said that the government is planning to re-open schools for class 9-12 students from September 1 with 50 per cent capacity at a time by following all SOPs.

Classes for all medical and nursing courses will resume from August 16, the order stated. The SOPs will be released soon.