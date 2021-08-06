Namibia official bats for strong ties with India

Chennai: “My goal is to build stronger bilateral relations and reach new heights between Indian companies and Namibia which is a huge market and also the aspect of bonding with Namibia is to explore further enhancing the relations. We are initiating a much robust connectivity with Namibia and will be taking a 50 member business delegation to Namibia with the idea to further enhance linkage between the two regions and build trust between businessmen,” said Dr P Radhakrishnan, Namibia Trade Commissioner.

He was speaking at the inaugural of India Namibia Trade Forum in Chennai. The Namibia Trade Commission office was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Namibia to India, Gabriel Pandureni Sinimbo along with the Trade Attache of Namibia Oscar Sikanda and other important government officers, industrialists and key personalities.

Namibia’s relations with India date back several centuries and its relationship with India is directed by the historicity of their interactions – the century-old trade partnerships and socio-cultural linkages, said the High Commissioner.