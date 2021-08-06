New USAID mission director to India

Chennai: US Mission to India Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap has announced that Veena Reddy, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, has arrived in New Delhi to take charge as the new Mission Director for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in India.

In her role as the Mission Director, Reddy will lead USAID’s operations in India and Bhutan.

In connection with her appointment, Reddy stated, “For the past seven decades, USAID has partnered with the people and Government of India to build a peaceful and prosperous society. During that time our partnership has evolved, and I look forward to further strengthening our relationship.”