Prabhu Deva’s autobiography unveiled on audio fromat

Posted on by NT Bureau

Chennai: Bynge Tamizh has announced the launch of actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva’s autobiography, Take It Easy Policy in audio format. This audio series chronicles his professional and personal life.

The series delves into him being raised as a normal kid in Chennai to entering stardom as a choreographer and an actor.

“So far, you know me as a dancer, choreographer, actor, director. But if you listen to this audiobook, you will come to know the real me and will also relate to me. I am just an ordinary person like you. The conversations are straight from my heart. So listen to Take It Easy Policy,” said Prabhu Deva, at the launch of the audiobook.

 

