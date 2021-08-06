Protect your eyes with nutritional filter

Chennai: Looking at the fast pace in which our lifestyle has altered and with the current situation, natural nutraceutical products are gradually emerging to be our best bet.

The much needed nutrition required to provide potent health solutions for today’s complex lifestyle challenges is what the nutraceutical products assist us with.

A daily dose of Setu Eye Max works is said to be working as a natural nutritional filter protecting eyes from the damage caused by exposure to harmful blue light from digital screens and devices.

The formula, a release said, is packed with naturally sourced Lutein (known as ‘the eye vitamin’) which is clinically studied with proven benefits such as protection from blue light and improving visual memory and cognitive function.