TIIC to the support of small businesses

Chennai: Tamilnadu Industrial Investment Corporation (TIIC) has partnered with Lendingkart to disburse loans and support MSME borrowers inthe State.

State Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu handed over a cheque of Rs 10 crore issued by TIIC to Lendingkart.

“We are honoured to be recognised by the Tamilnadu government as a preferred partner to

support small businesses in the State. Our vision is to build an ecosystem where small

businesses are financially empowered even in the remotest of locations, especially in the

new normal where businesses are revamping their modus operandi for sustainable operations,” Harshvardhan Lunia, managing director and CEO, Lendingkart, said.