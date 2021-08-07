Aditi Ashok misses bronze by a whisker

Tokyo: India’s Aditi Ashok missed a medal narrowly as she signed off 4th in the Olympic Games’ golf competition after carding a three-under 68 in the weather-hit final round here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Bengalurean ended two strokes off the pace with a total of 15-under 269.

It was a heartbreaking end to Aditi’s campaign considering she started the day at 2nd. But it was nonetheless a major improvement as she had finished tied 41st in the 2016 edition where golf made a comeback to the Olympics.

In the final round, she fired five birdies — on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th and 14th holes — against two bogeys on the 9th and 11th. Overnight leader and world number one Nelly Korda clinched the gold medal with a 2-under 69 that left her 17-under overall and a shot ahead of Japan’s Mone Inami (65) and New Zealand’s Lydia Ko (65).

Inami and Ko will compete in a play-off to decide the silver and bronze medal winners.

Play was disrupted for a while by a tropical storm after the leading pack had completed 16 holes but soon resumed at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Aditi was in medal contention for a major part of the day but the two bogeys pulled her back while Ko surged ahead with a sensational nine birdies against just three dropped shots in her final round.

‘No comments’

India women’s hockey team forward Vandana Katariya sought to steer clear of commenting on the allegedly casteist slurs hurled at her family after the side lost to Argentina in the Olympic semi-finals, saying that the police is probing the incident. Soon after the India team went down to Argentina on Wednesday, two men danced and burst firecrackers outside Vandana’s house in the Roshnabad area of Haridwar in a gesture of mockery, an official at SIDCUL police station said on Friday.

When some members of Vandana’s family came out hearing the noise, the two men also passed casteist remarks against them, saying the team had lost because it had too many Dalit players in it. I won’t like to comment on this matter. I have heard a little bit about it. I have spoken to my family members and they said all is well with them. The police is investigating, said Vandana.

Police arrested one person after a complaint was lodged by Vandana’s brother owing to a heated argument between members of his family and the two men involved in the incident.