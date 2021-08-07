Akshara Gowda in a bilingual

Actress Akshara Gowda started shooting her bilingual flick tentatively titled ‘RAPO19’ featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead role, which is simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

The announcement regarding the latest sensation Kriti Shetty playing the love interest of a handsome hero has left the Tollywood fans in awe to witness this cute pair together.

And now, Akshara Gowda has been signed as pair for Aadhi Pinisetty, who has wowed the Telugu crowds with his outstanding performances with diversified characters in movies like Rangasthalam, Ninnu Kori, and U-Turn. Although he plays a negative role in this movie, he has an intense romantic portion with Akshara Gowda.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner. Pavan Kumar is presenting the film. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. The details about others in the cast and crew will be announced soon.