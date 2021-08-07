Crucial and latest Covid figures of TN

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported 1985 new cases on Friday night, taking the total positive cases to 37,494,317.

On an average more than 155k people are being tested across the State. The fatalities increased to 34,260 after 30 new deaths were reported.

Four districts contributed the maximum number of fresh cases to the State: Coimbatore saw 239, Chennai 189, Erode 178 and Chengalpattu 122.

Five districts reported cases in single digits: Ramanathapuram (5), Tenkasi (6), Perambalur (7) and Theni (8) and Virudhunagar (8). Twenty-nine districts saw new cases below 100.

A bulletin said 1,908 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries in the State to 25,16,938 till date.