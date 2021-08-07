Danfoss takes over Eaton’s hydraulics

Chennai: Danfoss said it has officially finalised its US$3.3 billion (approximately €3

billion) acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business following confirmation of all necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

The move, it said, will see the Danfoss Group grow in size by a third and establish itself asa global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics.

“Mobile hydraulics has been one of Danfoss’ core and most successful businesses for over 50 years. The acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business is a vital aspect of Danfoss’ growth strategy.”