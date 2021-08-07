Karunanidhi death anniversary: Stalin pays tributes at memorial

Chennai: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin today paid floral tributes at the memorial of his father and former CM M Karunanidhi, on the latter’s third death anniversary.

Stalin also visited the Gopalapuram residence of Karunanidhi and paid tributes to a decorated portrait of the DMK stalwart. He also visited Anna Arivalayam and Murasoli office.

Stalin recently called upon party cadres to cancel festivities while observing Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary.

In an open letter, he called on the party workers to decorate a photograph of the late Chief Minister in front of their residence to observe his third anniversary.

“Considering the prevailing restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, I urge all our partymen to arrange a flower decked Kalaignar’s portrait in front of their houses and pay our respects to the supreme leader of Tamils. Avoid festivities and use of loud speakers, considering the Covid scenario,” Stalin told partymen in an open letter.