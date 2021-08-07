Lanxess completes acquisition of Emerald

Chennai: Specialty chemicals company Lanxess has announced completing the ‘second-largest acquisition in its history’ with the takeover of Emerald Kalama Chemical.

The US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer was majority-owned by affiliates of private equity firm American Securities LLC.

All required regulatory approvals have been received, a statement said and added that the enterprise value of Emerald Kalama Chemical was USD 1.075 billion (EUR 900 million). After deducting liabilities, the purchase price was approximately USD 1.04 billion (EUR 870 million), which Lanxess financed from existing liquidity.