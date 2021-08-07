Sonalika sells 10,756 tractors

Chennai: Sonalika said it has registered 10,756 overall tractor sales in July 2021 and raced ahead by 5.2 per cent.

“Sonalika’s dynamic performance is powered its new-age tractor portfolio that is fully equipped with advanced technologies to take farmers towards farm prosperity,” the company said.

Raman Mittal, executive director, Sonalika Group said, “Sonalika’s DNA to keep farmer’s needs at the core and innovate aggressively to overcome the challenges faced by them has led us to register this tremendous performance.”