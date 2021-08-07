Take action against schools that refuse to give TC: Madras HC

Chennai: Madras High Court today said that private schools should not deny giving transfer certificates to students who have not paid fees.

The court has also ordered the government to initiate action against the schools that do not give the transfer certificates.

It also said that only the specified amount should be collected as fees during the pandemic period.

It may be noted that several students who are not able to pay the school fees due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic are getting admissions at the government schools.