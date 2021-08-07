TN gears up to reopen schools on 1 September

Chennai: Tamilnadu government is planning to resume physical classes for students from classes nine to 12 from 1 September with 50 per cent of the class strength, complying with the Standard Operating Procedure.

On Friday night, the government extended the ongoing lockdown till 6 am on 23 August with some fresh restrictions to avoid crowding in certain places. Sources said efforts are being made to reopen schools from 1 September.

Medical experts expressed the need to re-open the schools as the students were reportedly experiencing mental stress since they were confined to their homes for months.

This was also reportedly creating learning gaps in society, Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement. Further, many children have no access to online education, Stalin said.

Tamilnadu will also allow medical colleges to operate from 16 August even as it has extended the lockdown with certain restrictions in place by two more weeks.