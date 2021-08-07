TN votes to bring back Milk Bikis Classic

Chennai: Following an overwhelming demand by over one million consumers asking to #BringBackMilkBikis, Britannia has announced the re-launch of Milk Bikis Classic, a favourite of the 80s and 90s generation.

Vinay Subramanyam, VP marketing, Britannia Industries says, “the consumers of Tamilnadu have grown up eating Milk Bikis. It is a brand with huge emotional connect with the State. And in these times, what we have realised is that we crave our past even more. Our childhood. Our simplicity. Our friends.”