Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation floated for welfare works

Chennai: On the third death anniversary of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi today, his grandson and Chepauk -Triplicane MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin has grabbed the attention.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation was launched today through which the actor-politician distributed welfare schemes worth Rs 90 lakh.

Appreciating the work of Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that Udhayanidhi’s work is restricted just to Chepauk at present and he should soon reach all over Tamilnadu. Udhayanidhi had also organised an employment camp at his constituency.

Speaking at the event, Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin, said Chepuak has more people vaccinated in Tamilnadu.

“As many as 1.20 lakh doses have been administered to the people in the constituency. During my rounds in the constituency I get 300 to 400 petitions and most of them were requests for employment. This camp has been organised as an solution to the petitions. Similar camps will be conducted in every constituency. This government led by Chief Minister Stalin will ensure that there in no unemployment in Tamilnadu,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi posted an emotional message of missing his grandfather’s appreciation.

“Though several people are appreciating my work as DMK youth wing secretary and Chepauk MLA, I miss the appreciation of my grandfather. However, Stalin follows the footsteps of Karunanidhi and we will support him to make Tamilnadu a better place,” the Facebook post read.