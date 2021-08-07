Why Adar Ponnawalla called on Amit Shah

New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla met Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and the meeting between the two lasted for 30 minutes.

“The government is helping us and we are facing no financial crunch. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all the cooperation and support,” Poonawala said after his meeting.

Also, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with Poonawalla. The meeting was held to discuss the Covishield supply and to ramp up the production in India. Minister Mandaviya assured the government’s support in Covishield production.

When asked about vaccines for kids, Poonawalla said, “The Covovax vaccine for kids will be launched in the first quarter of the next year most likely in January-February.”