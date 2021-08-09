All smiles for Shama Sikander

Shama Sikander had a small celebration at home amongst her friends and family for her birthday. It was a low-key affair without many people. Shama Sikander had a small celebration at home amongst her friends and family for her birthday. It was a low-key affair without many people.

She celebrated her birthday at home by cutting a cake and dinner with her family close friends. There were no elaborate celebrations or fanfare. There were no elaborate celebrations as covid is still very prevalent and one has to take extra care against its spread.

Shama says, ‘We cut a cake and then we had dinner at home. I am grateful i was able to do that. A heartfelt thank you to all my fans and well-wishers for their wishes for the birthday their sweet messages have been pouring in so much love and appreciation. I love to spend time with family and loved ones on my special day and that’s is what we did yesterday. Met a few friends, I had not seen them in so long due to pandemic.Let’s all stay safe and get over this. I can’t thank my fans and well-wishers enough for all the love they showered on me and i wish then great health , love , joy and peace in their life.’