Durga Stalin offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati: Tamilnadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s wife Durga offered prayers at the renowned Sri Venkateswara Swami temple at Tirumala on Sunday.

Accompanied by her family members and friends, Durga Stalin arrived at the shrine where she was formally accorded a traditional welcome by the officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. They felicitated the Tamilnadu CM’s wife and her entourage at the Ranganayakula Mandapam after their darshan at the hill temple.

Durga and others later motored down the hills and reached Tiruchanur, where they offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple before leaving for Chennai.