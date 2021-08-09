India reports 35,499 new cases, 447 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 35,499 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday’s 39,070, taking the total infections to more than 3.19 crore.

As many as 447 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total fatalities to over 4.28 lakhs so far.

The number of active cases declined to 402,188, according to the Health Ministry.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.40 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 31,139,457.

As many as 13,71,871 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country on Sunday, taking the total number of such examinations so far to 48,17,67,232.