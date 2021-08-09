SC refuses to halt probe against Flipkart, Amazon

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to interfere with Competition Commission of India (CCI) investigation against Amazon and Flipkart for alleged competition law violations.

The apex court rejected demands of the e-commerce giants asking for halt of the probe and said that the investigation must continue.

The companies now have four weeks of time to join the investigation, as per the court’s order.

‘As big e-commerce organisations you should volunteer for antitrust investigation but you are objecting,’ said Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana-led bench.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed the petition challenging CCI probe for alleged anti-competitive practices.

Later, Amazon and Flipkart challenged the HC decision, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court today.