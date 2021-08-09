Sivakarthikeyan film crew fined for violating rules

Chennai: The cast and crew of Don starring Sivakarthikeyan resumed shoot for the movie recently.

Soon after the shooting commenced, the local authorities visited the spot and pulled up the crew for allegedly shooting without prior permission during pandemic times.

They booked 19 members in the crew including director Sibi Chakravarthy and imposed a fine of Rs 19,400, sources said.

<I>Don<P> features Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles with SJ Suryah, Soori, Shivaangi, and others in crucial roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, and the film is produced by Lyca Productions in association with SK Productions.