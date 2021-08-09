Vaccine trial data: SC seeks response from Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today issued a notice to the Union government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which has sought information on clinical trial data of Covid-19 vaccines, which have been given emergency use authorization (EUA) in the country.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hrishikesh Roy issued notice on the plea, and asked the Centre and others to respond to it within four weeks.

Hearing the plea, the bench referred to the problem of ‘vaccine hesitancy’ in the country and asked advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for the petitioner, as to whether entertaining the petition would not create doubt in the minds of the citizens over vaccines.

Bhushan pleaded the Supreme Court to pass an order to make Covid vaccines’ clinical trial data public.

Bhushan has also alleged that the authorities and companies are not revealing information regarding the side-effects of vaccines.