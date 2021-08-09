White paper: EPS hits out at DMK

Salem: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami today said that there is nothing surprising about the white paper presented by the DMK government today on the State’s financial situation.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Chief Minister said that when DMK went out of power, Tamilnadu had a debt of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, and more than 50 per cent of loans taken during AIADMK regime have become investments.

Palaniswami pointed out that bus ticket fares were not increased in accordance with hike in diesel prices.

He also said that in the power sector, salaries, coal prices, cost of transportation of coal have increased while electricity tariff remained the same leading to losses.

He also said that DMK government is laying foundation stone and inaugurating schemes which were announced during the previous AIADMK regime.