A tribute to Vivek

After the success of LOL: Hasee Toh Phasee in Hindi, a Tamil version will soon hit the host digital platform. The unscripted show was shot before actor Vivek’s demise and will give his fans one last chance to see him on the screen.

LOL Tamil: Enga Siri Paappom will showcase actor Shiva and Vivek as the hosts, with ten comedians including Maya S. Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini pitted against each other under the same roof. The show will stream on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

Paying homage to Vivek, Amazon Prime Video India’s Head of India Originals Aparna Purohit said: This is an emotional moment for us. While we are yet to come to terms with his loss, we feel extremely fortunate that we got an opportunity to work with Vivek Sir. ‘LOL: Enga Siri Paappom’ is a special tribute to him and his fans. Vivek sir will continue to live on in our hearts and memories.

The ten contestants will be competing against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make others in the house laugh and ensure that they do not laugh themselves. There is however only one simple rule – you laugh, you lose! The last one standing gets the title and takes home a whopping cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The six-episode unscripted reality comedy series will stream on August 27 on Amazon Prime Video.