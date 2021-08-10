An anthology on South Madras

In his upcoming anthology film Kasadatabara, director Chimbu Devan has explored the South Madras people and the surrounding locales.

The anthology will directly release on Sony LIV. Produced by Venkat Prabhu’s Black Ticket Company, Harish Kalyan, Sundeep Kishan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Venkat Prabhu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Regina Cassandra, and Premgi Amaran are playing pivotal characters in the film.

For the six episodes, six composers including Yuvan Shankar Raja, Santhosh Narayanan, Ghibran, Sam CS, Premgi, and Sean Roldan have scored the music.