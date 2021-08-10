EPS, OPS slam DVAC operation

Chennai: Soon after Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption started raids at places linked to former Minister S P Velumani, AIADMK chief O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami came to his support and slammed the DMK government.

In a statement, the former Chief Ministers, who are coordinator and joint coordinator of the party, respectively, said that false accusations were being made against Velumani.

Stating that the AIADMK was ready to face the charges legally and politically, they alleged that the DMK government, rather than focussing on people welfare activities, is indulged in vendeta politics.