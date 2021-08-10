I-Day song in 15 languages

Music director GV Prakash and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj are collaborating on a special song on the occasion of our country’s 75th Independence Day, which will be directed by A Rajasekar and shot by RD Rajasekar. Music director GV Prakash and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj are collaborating on a special song on the occasion of our country’s 75th Independence Day, which will be directed by A Rajasekar and shot by RD Rajasekar.

The song, which will be a homage to the freedom fighters all over India, will be released on August 15 in 12 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali.

A statement released by the team states that the song will be shot in various scenic and historical places from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will also feature a world record attempt of painting a six-kilometre long canvas that will showcase the historical events that were pivotal in our struggle for independence. 75 leading painters from different states will work on the painting.