I-Day song in 15 languages

Music director GV Prakash and lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj are collaborating on a special song on the occasion of our country’s 75th Independence Day, which will be directed by A Rajasekar and shot by RD Rajasekar.
The song, which will be a homage to the freedom fighters all over India, will be released on August 15 in 12 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and Bengali.
A statement released by the team states that the song will be shot in various scenic and historical places from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will also feature a world record attempt of painting a six-kilometre long canvas that will showcase the historical events that were pivotal in our struggle for independence. 75 leading painters from different states will work on the painting.
The first look motion poster of the song will be released on 5 September to mark the 150th birth anniversary of VO Chidambaram. A book titled VOC 150, written by 150 Tamil personalities from around the world will also be released.