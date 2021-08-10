Kausalya back in big screen in a different role

Today people are divided by caste, creed and community. But what was the first community of humans when they originated? The movie Mudhal Manithan arrives at an answer for this. Today people are divided by caste, creed and community. But what was the first community of humans when they originated? The movie Mudhal Manithan arrives at an answer for this.

Shooting for the film is complate. Plans are on to release the audio soon.

Popular Malayalam actress San Rose is the heroine. Roshini plays another lead. Basith , Aadukalam Narendra, Marimuthu are also in the cast.

Actress Kausalya plays a different role in the film.

The movie has music by Taj Noor and lyrics by Vairamuthu.

Mohanraman cranks camera and editing by Sankar K.

The movie written and directed by Rajaraja Durai.