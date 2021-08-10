Tamilnadu posts 1,893 Covid cases, 209 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today registered 1,893 new Covid-19 cases.

The capital city of Chennai today registered 209 cases.

As far as Chennai’s neighbouring districts are concerned, Chengalpattu today registered 105 new cases, Kancheepuram saw 35 infections in the last 24 hours, and Thiruvallur posted 79 positive cases.

The districts of Cuddalore and Coimbatore today witnessed 73 and 224 new cases, respectively. 27 patients died today, taking the total number of fatalities in the State due to the pandemic to 34,367.

On the positive side, 1,930 patients were discharged from various hospitals in Tamilnadu today.