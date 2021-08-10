TN Assembly session to go on till 21 September

Chennai: Tamilnadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu today said that the revised Budget session which commences on 13 August will be held till 21 September.

The decision on the duration of the session was taken after the Business Advisory Committee meeting held today, Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan said in a release.

The first budget of the newly formed DMK government will be tabled in the State Assembly on 13 August.

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarjan. Following this, Agriculture Minister MRK Paneerselvam will table the Agriculture Budget on 14 August.

The announcement was made after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here on 4 August.

The Budget session is expected to be paperless, as computer screens are being fixed in the Assembly hall.

Stalin impressed on his Cabinet colleagues and officials that farmers, agriculture experts and farmers associations should be consulted for the farm budget, which would be a first of its kind exercise in the State’s history.

The Agriculture Budget should incorporate schemes that would nurture farming and ensure ryots getting benefits commensurate with their hard work, Stalin advised Ministers and top State officials, a Government release here said. In the run-up to the 6 April Assembly polls, the DMK had promised a seperate farm budget.

It may be noted that Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday released the White Paper on the State’s finances, which claimed that the State is under huge debt.

According to the White Paper, Tamilnadu’s debt in the current year stands at Rs 4,85,502 crore. The public debt is Rs 2,63,976 per family in Tamilnadu.

Palanivel Thiagarajan said that total revenue receipts of Tamilnadu has declined to 8.7 per cent of GSDP in 2020-21 from the peak 13.35 per cent of GSDP in 2008-09.

The first session of the 16th TN Legislative Assembly was held on 21 June with the customary address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.